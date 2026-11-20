The Congress maintained a narrow lead over the ruling BJP in Rajasthan’s Panchayati Raj elections on Friday, leading in 13 of the 25 Zila Parishads for which early counting trends were available. The BJP was ahead in 11, while others led in one.

With several rounds of counting remaining, the early trends indicated a closely fought contest rather than a decisive statewide mandate for either major party. At the Panchayat Samiti level, both parties were locked in an even contest, with each leading in 25 of the 55 bodies, while others led in five.

Counting was underway across 37 districts. One of the major setbacks for the BJP came from Sikar, where Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra’s wife, Shanti Devi Kharra, lost the Panchayat Samiti election from Ward 17 in Shrimadhopur. She contested on a BJP ticket and was considered a potential contender for the Pradhan’s post.

In Churu, senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore’s family appeared headed for a favourable outcome, with his son Parakram Singh leading from Zila Parishad Ward 39 and daughter-in-law Kanika Singh ahead in Ward 23. Congress candidates were trailing in both constituencies.