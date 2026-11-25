Observing that severity of allegations cannot serve as an absolute embargo on bail, the Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to a retired IAS officer and two other accused in connection with the alleged Rs 960-crore Jal Jeevan scam in Rajasthan.

The top court said while the state's concern regarding institutional collusion in a public welfare project of this scale is undoubtedly grave, the severity of the allegations cannot serve as an absolute embargo on bail, nor can it justify keeping an undertrial incarcerated without the prospect of an early conclusion of the trial.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu gave relief to retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal, Dinesh Goel, and Mahendra Prakash Soni while directing them to participate in the trial.

"Appellants— Subodh Agarwal, Dinesh Goel and Mahendra Prakash Soni— shall be released on bail in connection with the subject FIR, unless required in any other case, subject to furnishing bail bonds to the satisfaction of the trial court and upon such other terms and conditions as the trial court may deem fit and proper to impose.

"We make it clear that the appellants shall diligently participate in the trial and appear before the trial court on the dates fixed, unless specifically exempted. Any default in appearance without justifiable cause, or any infraction of the bail conditions, shall entitle the trial court to cancel the bail of the defaulting appellant and pass appropriate orders in accordance with the law," the bench said.

The apex court said the investigation regarding the appellants stands concluded and the impending trial, encumbered by a voluminous documentary record running into thousands of pages and the proposed examination of 124 witnesses, presents itself as a protracted affair.

With charges yet to be framed, the end is nowhere in sight, it said.

"Crucially, we note that several co-accused persons, including the principal political executive, the then PHED Minister (Mahesh Chandra Joshi), the Secretary of the Rajasthan Water Supply and Sewerage Management Board (Shubhanshu Dixit), and another Additional Chief Engineer (Arun Srivastava)—have already been permitted to step out of custody by this court and the High Court," the bench said.

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) launched by the Union government aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections and it was being implemented in Rajasthan by the state’s Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department.

According to the investigation conducted by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), M/s Shri Ganpati Tubewell Company and proprietor Mahesh Mittal, and M/s Shri Shyam Tubewell Company and proprietor Padmachand Jain prepared fake certificates of IRCON International Ltd in connivance with the high-level officials of the PHE Department, and used them for various tenders in Rajasthan.

“It was revealed that corruption of crores of rupees was done by getting tenders of about Rs 960 crore by submitting fake completion certificates," the ACB had earlier said.

Apart from this, with criminal intentions, Subodh Agarwal, the then Additional Chief Secretary, PHED and other high-level officers received unexpected high tender premiums of 30 to 40 per cent, which were approved by the PHED officers, and it has been proved that there was misuse of position on a large scale, the ACB had said.

(With inputs from PTI)