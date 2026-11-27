A 27-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and sister before dying by suicide at their house in Jaipur, police said on Friday.

The bodies of Saroj Devi (50), her daughter Shivangi (25) and son Lucky (27) were found in a room at their house in Ramnagar, under the Bhatta Basti police station area, on Friday morning.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Bajrang Singh said preliminary investigations suggested that Lucky was disturbed by frequent disputes between his mother and sister.

Police suspect that Lucky killed the two women and hanged himself on Thursday. A purported suicide note recovered from Lucky's mobile phone mentioned a history of mental illness in the family, police said.

Lucky's father had died several years ago, they added.

Saroj Devi's father, Deep Tiwari, alerted neighbours on Friday morning after failing to contact the family over the phone.

The neighbours went to the house and found the three bodies in a room.

Preliminary information suggested that the family rarely ventured outside or interacted with neighbours, while Lucky mostly remained at home.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.