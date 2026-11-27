A NEET aspirant died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of a hostel in Kota, Rajasthan, on Friday, police said.

Aman Meena (22), a resident of the Itawa area in Kota district, had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in the coaching hub for around two years.

Preliminary information suggests that the (now deceased) aspirant had visited the hostel, located under the Jawahar Nagar police station limits, to meet his friends early Friday morning when he allegedly fell from the fourth floor.

"He allegedly fell from the fourth floor of the hostel and sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to New Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," Ramsagar, a policeman, told reporters.

The cops have not ruled out suicide, but said that no suicide note was recovered from his possession.

Police have yet to ascertain where Meena was staying or whether he was attending online or offline NEET coaching classes, the official said.

His cousin Sonu said Meena was good at studies and had previously stayed at the hostel, where the incident took place.

(With inputs from PTI)