Rajasthan Cong demands FIR over alleged assault on NSUI leader; Dotasra spends second night at police HQ

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other party leaders spent a second consecutive night at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate, insisting on an FIR over the alleged assault on NSUI leader Ritu Barala by Delhi Police personnel before ending their protest.

The standoff intensified on Tuesday night when police used mild force to disperse Congress workers gathered outside the commissionerate in support of the protest, amid slogans, scuffles and disruption of traffic in the area.

Dotasra, who has been camping at the commissionerate since Monday evening along with Barala and other party leaders, said they would leave only after an FIR was registered.

The Congress leaders had slept in a corridor of the commissionerate on Monday night and stayed there again on Tuesday after their demand remained unresolved.

The protest gathered momentum on Tuesday as a large number of Congress workers assembled outside the commissionerate, raised slogans and demanded registration of an FIR. Scuffles broke out between party workers and police on a couple of occasions, affecting traffic movement in the area.

Police closed the main gate, erected barricades and deployed additional personnel to prevent protesters from entering the premises.

Jaipur Police has refused to register a Zero FIR, stating that Barala had already lodged a complaint over the same incident at Delhi's Connaught Place police station on October 13 and that the matter was under investigation there.