Rajasthan declares 80 tehsils drought-hit, 69 face severe conditions

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan, 80 tehsils across 14 districts have been declared drought-affected by the Bhajan Lal government for the 2026 kharif season, citing inadequate rainfall, declining water availability and poor crop conditions. Of these, 69 tehsils have been placed in the 'severe drought' category and 11 are moderately affected.

The Disaster Management, Relief and Civil Defence Department issued two notifications on October 24 and 25. The declarations will remain in force for six months from their publication.

The October 24 notification identified 53 tehsils in 13 districts. A subsequent order brought another 27 tehsils across 10 districts under the declaration. Bikaner was the only new district added, increasing the overall district count to 14. Among the additional tehsils, 25 face severe drought and two are placed in the moderate drought category.

Jodhpur in western Rajasthan accounts for the largest number of affected tehsils, at 12. Barmer and Jalore follow with 10 each, Balotra with nine and Pali with eight. Seven tehsils each have been notified in Dungarpur, Jaisalmer and Phalodi. The declaration also covers three tehsils in Banswara, two each in Churu and Beawar, and one each in Bikaner, Nagaur and Sirohi.