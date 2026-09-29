Drought declared in five states as over 6 lakh hectares affected by rains, floods

NEW DELHI: The Union government has declared drought in five states so far and assessed 6.11 lakh hectares of cropland as having been affected by extreme rains and floods, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
Speaking on the second day of the Rabi 2026-27 conference in Delhi, Chouhan expressed concern over the drought situation in Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan.
The drought has been associated with the El Niño climatic phenomenon, which suppressed the normal monsoon. El Niño is a natural phenomenon caused by abnormal warming of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean and is associated with weaker monsoon rainfall in India.
By the end of the monsoon season, India recorded a rainfall deficit of about 12.3%. The deficient rainfall resulted in a 1% decline in the overall sowing area of kharif crops. Paddy acreage fell by 16.32 lakh hectares, followed by maize and cotton. In contrast, acreage under coarse grains such as bajra and pulses including urad and sunflower increased.
“Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh (Rayalaseema), Telangana, and Rajasthan have been declared drought affected,” Chouhan stated.
He added that other parts of the country could soon be assessed for drought status. Karnataka has requested a central team, which is scheduled to visit the state on October 3. The Maharashtra chief minister has also requested a central assessment team, which will be sent to the state.
Chouhan said he would personally visit the affected states and maintain constant communication with their governments.
"The immediate objective is to ensure that agricultural fields do not remain fallow," he added.
For the upcoming rabi crop season, the minister said the Centre would assist states in identifying suitable seeds and crop varieties that require less water, have shorter maturity periods and are suited to local soil and weather conditions.
He also said the Centre would support farmers in continuing cultivation despite drought conditions.
This year, the government has projected production of 37.393 million metric tonnes, slightly lower than the 37.6 LMT produced in 2025-26. It also expects rabi crop production of 17.72 LMT, compared with around 18 LMT in the previous year.
To encourage rabi sowing amid lower soil moisture and reservoir levels, Chouhan will implement the Khet Bacaho Abhiyan initiative to promote the judicious use of fertilisers and quality seeds among farmers.
Chouhan will also convey the Prime Minister's message to farmers on how various free trade agreements can benefit them.