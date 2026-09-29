Drought declared in five states as over 6 lakh hectares affected by rains, floods

NEW DELHI: The Union government has declared drought in five states so far and assessed 6.11 lakh hectares of cropland as having been affected by extreme rains and floods, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Speaking on the second day of the Rabi 2026-27 conference in Delhi, Chouhan expressed concern over the drought situation in Karnataka, Maharashtra, parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

The drought has been associated with the El Niño climatic phenomenon, which suppressed the normal monsoon. El Niño is a natural phenomenon caused by abnormal warming of the central and eastern Pacific Ocean and is associated with weaker monsoon rainfall in India.

By the end of the monsoon season, India recorded a rainfall deficit of about 12.3%. The deficient rainfall resulted in a 1% decline in the overall sowing area of kharif crops. Paddy acreage fell by 16.32 lakh hectares, followed by maize and cotton. In contrast, acreage under coarse grains such as bajra and pulses including urad and sunflower increased.