Worst drought in 150 years, 53 more taluks added to affected list in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka has added another 53 taluks to its drought-hit list, taking the total number of drought-affected taluks in the state to 177, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dr G Parameshwara said on Tuesday.

He added that the number could rise to around 200 based on ground conditions and further assessment.

Speaking in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, Dr Parameshwara said the government was declaring drought-hit taluks strictly according to the drought declaration guidelines framed by the Union Government in 2020. He said the state had not witnessed a drought of such severity in the last 150 years.

Initially, 101 taluks were declared drought-hit, followed by another 23 after continued assessment. With the addition of 53 more taluks, the total has now reached 177. He said assessment would continue based on rainfall deficiency, crop damage and other prescribed parameters, while highlighting that the assessment was a continuous process.

The state normally receives around 852 mm of rainfall, but only 642 mm has been recorded, resulting in an average rainfall deficit of 36%. Severe rainfall deficits were reported in several regions during the period from June to September 26, he informed the House.

The deficit was 46% in South Interior Karnataka, 44% in North Interior Karnataka, 38% in Malnad and 28% in the coastal region.

Dr Parameshwara said the rainfall deficit had severely affected agriculture and farmers’ livelihoods. In several areas, farmers sowed crops when rains began, only for the rainfall to stop and the germinated crops to dry up. Some farmers sowed again after rains returned, but those crops too suffered damage.