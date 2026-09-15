Karnataka faces drought, water shortage; CM Shivakumar asks people to be ‘mentally prepared’

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday warned of a drought situation in the state, along with a looming shortage of drinking water and electricity, and urged people to be “mentally prepared”.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said rainfall had declined significantly and asked MLAs not to panic or hold protests for political purposes. He accused opposition parties of trying to exploit the situation politically.

“Rainfall is declining too much. But I am requesting there is no need for MLAs to be anxious. There is no point in holding protests for political purposes. The government is more concerned than you. Some people and opposition parties are trying to use this situation politically,” he said.

The government is preparing a report on the drought situation, which Shivakumar said should accurately reflect ground conditions ahead of the Centre’s assessment.

He said rainfall forecast by the Meteorological Department had brought only limited showers in some areas. “Studies have been completed in some areas and reports have come, while reports for the remaining areas are being prepared,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the state was also facing electricity-related problems and that arrangements were being made to ensure drinking water supply.

“People should be mentally prepared. Arrangements are being made for drinking water supply. A special session of the state legislature has been convened for this purpose and to discuss farmers' issues. A cabinet meeting is being held in Mangaluru this week. More announcements will be made after discussions with farmers,” he said.

The state government has so far declared 101 taluks drought-hit in the first phase, with more areas likely to be brought under the drought list.

(With inputs from PTI)