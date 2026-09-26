Tamil Nadu emerges as major drought hotspot in India: Climate study

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of the pronounced drought hotspots as the South Peninsular India (SPI), among the four major climatic regions in the country, recorded the strongest long-term increase in drought-affected area, according to a 52-year climate study.

The peer-reviewed study — “Evolution of Climate Extremes Over the Indian Subcontinent Using a Revised CEI”, recently published in the International Journal of Climatology — analysed daily rainfall and temperature data from 1971 to 2022. Scientists from National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), India Meteorological Department, and Atria University developed a revised India Climate Extremes Index using seven indicators, including drought, heat, heavy rainfall and dry spells.

Using the Standardised Precipitation-Evaporation Index (SPEI), which considers rainfall and atmospheric water demand, the researchers found that the drought-affected area in the SPI increased after 2000, with several years recording over 40% of the region under drought.

Spatial analysis shows that drought extremes have expanded considerably in recent decades. Between 2011 and 2021, large parts of southern, central and northeastern India recorded drought frequencies exceeding 20% per decade. “The clearest drought signal in the country is over southern India, and Tamil Nadu lies within that belt; on the eastern coast we identify as one of the most pronounced drought hotspots,” said M Rajeevan, co-author of the study and former secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.