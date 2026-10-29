Rajasthan IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal placed on APO amid questions over family’s property deals

JAIPUR: Senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary Shikhar Agrawal was placed on awaiting posting orders (APO) late Wednesday, days after a media report raised questions about the purchase of 40 villas and cottages by him and his family from a single company and their subsequent leaseback to the same firm.

The personnel department cited “administrative reasons” for the decision. Agrawal, a 1993-batch officer, held several key responsibilities, including Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and chairman of RIICO. He had previously served as Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. The order did not explicitly link the decision to the reported property transactions.

According to media reports, Agrawal, his IPS officer wife Prashakha Mathur, their two sons and his parents-in-law purchased 20 cottages in Bujhda, Udaipur, and 20 villas in Ajabgarh, Alwar, from Goyal Fashions Private Limited over approximately two-and-a-half years. The reported combined purchase price was ₹6.165 crore.

The properties were allegedly leased back to the company at annual rates of ₹4 lakh per cottage and ₹5 lakh per villa, amounting to ₹1.80 crore a year.

Meanwhile, a document purportedly issued by the state finance department on March 27, 2026, details a customised incentive package for Goyal Fashions’ hotel and resort project in Alwar. TNE has not independently verified the document.

The date on the document coincides with the reported registration date of the family’s 20 Ajabgarh villas. However, the document states that the package followed a decision taken at a Board of Investment meeting on February 14, 2026.