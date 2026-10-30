Jaipur group demands CBI investigation in IAS Shikhar Agarwal property purchase case

JAIPUR: In a new twist in the massive property purchases by senior IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal, a Jaipur-based group has now demanded a CBI investigation into the shocking issue.

Following this revelation that Shikhar Agarwal, his IPS wife Prashakha Mathur and their family bought 40 villas and cottages over the past two years, the Bhajan Lal government took swift action and placed Shikhar Agarwal on APO (Awaiting Posting Orders) with immediate effect.

Shikhar Agarwal, a 1993 batch IAS officer, is currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Industries Department) and holds key portfolios such as Industries, Investment, and RIICO. He previously served as Additional Chief Secretary to current Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Despite Shikhar Agarwal being made APO, senior advocates Poonam Chand Bhandari and T.N. Sharma, on behalf of the Jaipur-based organization "Public Against Corruption," have sent a formal complaint letter to the CBI Director.

The complaint demands that the CBI should register an FIR and conduct a thorough probe into corruption, disproportionate assets, undervalued prices of the villas, and alleged benefits provided by officials to the company from which Agarwal purchased the huge properties. It alleges that the private company was given numerous undue benefits including mis-use of forest land and government policies.

In the complaint, T.N. Sharma has asserted that land and property prices in the state are skyrocketing, while the government has been informed that Agarwal and his family purchased villas for just ₹15 lakh each.

The organization questioned that the average person cannot get even a one-room flat at this price, yet the company provided the villas at this low price to Agarwal and his family.