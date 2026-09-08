Rajasthan civic polls heat up as BJP expels 41 rebels, parties focus on booth management

JAIPUR: Political activity surrounding Rajasthan’s municipal elections has reached a fever pitch, with voting for the state’s 309 urban local bodies scheduled in two phases on September 9 and 11.

Amid the electoral battle, the BJP has taken stern action against leaders and workers who contested against the party’s official candidates or campaigned for independents. Forty-one leaders and workers from across the state, including 26 from Jaipur, have been expelled from the party’s primary membership for six years.

The party has made it clear that working against official candidates amounts to anti-organisational activity and gross indiscipline. Voting in the first phase, covering 5,393 wards across 168 municipal bodies in 39 districts, will take place on Wednesday from 7 am to 6 pm.

The rallies, public meetings, roadshows and processions ended on Monday evening, with candidates now focusing on door-to-door campaigning.

A total of 10,245 wards are being contested across the state. The first phase covers 168 municipal bodies, including four municipal corporations: Pali, Bharatpur, Bhilwara and Alwar. Voting in six of the 10 municipal corporations, including the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, is scheduled for September 11.

Votes for both phases will be counted on September 14. In the first phase, 5,752,278 voters will cast their ballots at 7,683 polling stations to decide the fate of 20,623 candidates. The voter count is 27.24% higher than in 2019.

With campaigning over, both the BJP and Congress have shifted their focus to vote and candidate management. The BJP has identified “weak” booths and activated its network of party workers to ensure that supporters turn out to vote.