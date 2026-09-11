EVM glitches disrupt voting at some booths in final phase of Rajasthan civic polls

JAIPUR: EVM-related glitches were reported at some polling booths in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Pushkar and a few other places in Rajasthan on Friday during the initial hours of voting in the second and final phase of the urban local body elections.

The malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) also led to disruptions and protests at some places.

Polling began at 7 am for 147 urban local bodies, with more than 87 lakh voters eligible to decide the fate of 18,266 candidates. Voting will continue till 6 pm.

According to the State Election Commission, 87,60,884 voters are eligible to cast their votes at 9,758 polling booths for 4,774 wards across six municipal corporations, 24 municipal councils and 117 municipalities.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot cast his vote along with his wife Sunita Gehlot, son Vaibhav Gehlot and daughter-in-law Himanshi Gehlot at a polling station in Jodhpur's Mahamandir area.

After casting his vote, Gehlot targeted the BJP government and said, "Some forces are trying to weaken the Constitution. There is a need to strengthen the Constitution further... people should teach it (BJP) a lesson".

Gehlot alleged that the situation in Rajasthan was "very serious" and claimed that the ruling BJP had done nothing in the last two-and-a-half years.

The BJP, meanwhile, lodged a complaint with the district election officer in Jodhpur alleging violation of the model code of conduct at a polling station in Ward 82 where Gehlot cast his vote.

The party alleged that a member of the polling team got up and touched Gehlot's feet when he arrived at the polling station. It claimed the act reflected political bias and sought action against the polling personnel concerned.