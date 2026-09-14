Counting of votes for Rajasthan urban local body elections begin

Counting of votes for councillor posts in 309 urban local bodies across Rajasthan began on Monday amid tight security, officials said.

The counting is being conducted at designated centres across the state, with security personnel deployed in and around the venues. Entry has been restricted to authorised persons, officials said.

The elections, seen as a major test for the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls, were held in two phases on September 9 and 11.

A total of 10,245 councillors are to be elected across 309 urban local bodies, comprising 10 municipal corporations, 51 municipal councils and 248 municipalities.

More than 1.44 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots.

Polling for 162 urban local bodies was held in the first phase on September 9, recording a voter turnout of 76.42 per cent. The remaining 147 urban local bodies went to the polls on September 11, with a turnout of 70.68 per cent.

The civic elections saw an intense campaign by the BJP and Congress, while Independents and candidates from other parties also contested in several urban bodies.