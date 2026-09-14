Rajasthan’s civic polls: BJP leads with 3,587 wards

JAIPUR: In the 2026 Rajasthan civic body elections, the ruling BJP has maintained its lead at the state level, with the Congress in second place. However, the Congress and independents have put up a strong fight in several major urban centres, producing a highly competitive outcome.

Across more than 10,200 wards in the state’s 309 urban local bodies, 10 municipal corporations, 48 municipal councils and more than 251 municipalities, the BJP has won over 3,587 wards, while the Congress has secured more than 3,050. Independents have won over 1,400 wards and could emerge as kingmakers in several local bodies.

The BJP has emerged as the largest party in Alwar, Kota and Jaipur, while the Congress has secured a clear majority in Bikaner. The BJP is also set to appoint mayors in Udaipur and Bhilwara. In Udaipur, the party won 53 of 80 wards, securing a clear majority.

The Congress has made gains in Ajmer and Pali. It won 37 seats in Ajmer against the BJP’s 32, while in Pali it secured 29 seats. Jodhpur has produced a tight contest, with the BJP and Congress level on seats, while independents have taken the lead in Bharatpur.

In Jaipur, the BJP suffered a setback with the defeat of Jyoti Khandelwal, one of the party’s prominent faces and a former mayor.