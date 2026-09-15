Rajasthan: BJP, Congress try to woo independent councillors in five cities

JAIPUR: Political activity has intensified over board formation following the results of Rajasthan’s 10 municipal corporations. Five corporations, Jodhpur, Alwar, Ajmer, Pali and Bharatpur, have delivered hung verdicts, with no party securing a clear majority. The BJP and Congress are now trying to win the support of independent councillors, amid concerns over horse-trading.

The ruling BJP, traditionally considered stronger in urban areas, emerged as the largest party in the civic body elections. It secured clear majorities in Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur and Bhilwara. The Congress secured a majority in Bikaner.

Jodhpur saw the closest contest, with the BJP and Congress winning 44 wards each. Neither party reached the majority mark. The 11 independent and other councillors are therefore likely to play a decisive role in board formation.

Bharatpur produced an even more fragmented verdict. Of the 65 wards, independents won 36, followed by the BJP with 20 and the Congress with seven. The BSP and RLP won one ward each. The BJP has already moved its winning candidates to a secure location, apparently to prevent poaching. This has brought resort politics into the board formation process.

In Alwar, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 28 of 65 wards, followed by the Congress with 23. Independents won 13 wards, while the BSP secured one. A majority requires 33 councillors. The BJP needs five more councillors, while the Congress needs 10. Independents therefore hold the balance of power.

The Congress emerged as the largest party in both Ajmer and Pali but fell short of a majority. Both parties are now working to secure independent support.