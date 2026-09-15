Independents emerge clear players in Rajasthan urban local bodies

JAIPUR: Fractured verdicts in several urban local bodies have put 2,273 Independent councillors at the centre of the post-poll arithmetic in Rajasthan civic polls which the BJP won.

While repolling will be held in nine wards, the results declared on Monday clearly show that the Independents have emerged clear players.

The BJP won 4,179 wards of the 10,244 wards across 309 urban local bodies, the Congress 3,613 and Independents 2,273.The RLP won 63 wards, AAP 42, CPI(M) 38, BSP 19 and Bharat Adivasi Party eight.

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday issued public notice for election of mayors and chairpersons in 305 of the state's 309 urban local bodies.

The process has been held back in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota municipal corporations and Suket municipality in Kota district, where repolling at 10 booths will be held on September 16 following technical problems in EVMs during counting.

The repoll involves nine wards -- four in Jaipur, one in Jodhpur, three in Kota and one in Suket.

Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday and the votes will be counted on September 17.

The SEC said complaints of technical problems in EVMs were received during counting at the affected polling stations.

After examining reports from the district election officers and returning officers, the commission found that the number of votes affected by the technical problems was higher than the margin between the nearest rival candidates and ordered repolling.

The pending results cannot alter the BJP's majority in Jaipur and Kota municipal corporations as the party has already crossed the halfway mark in both.

The BJP and Congress have won 44 wards each in the 100-member Jodhpur municipal corporation. Independents have won 10 and RLP one, while one ward remains undecided.

Even the remaining result cannot give either the BJP or Congress an outright majority in Jodhpur, leaving Independents crucial to the mayoral arithmetic.

A close BJP-Congress contest is also playing out in Suket municipality in Kota district, where both parties have won 10 wards each. Independents have won four in the 25-member body and one ward remains undecided.

The BJP's lead over Congress stands at 566 wards, but the results at the level of individual urban bodies present a more fragmented picture, making the election of mayors and chairpersons the next key stage of the civic polls.

Among the 10 municipal corporations, the BJP has secured a clear majority in four -- Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota and Bhilwara -- while Congress has won a majority in Bikaner.

No major party has secured a majority in Ajmer, Alwar, Jodhpur and Pali, while Independents dominate the 65-member Bharatpur Municipal Corporation.