Rajasthan urban body elections: Repolling underway at 10 booths after EVM glitches during counting

Repolling began at 10 polling stations in Municipal Corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota, and Suket Municipality on Wednesday after technical glitches were detected in electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the counting of votes for the Rajasthan urban local body elections on Monday.

Repolling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, according to the State Election Commission.

Five of the polling stations are in Jaipur Municipal Corporation, three in Kota Municipal Corporation, one in Jodhpur Municipal Corporation and one in Suket municipality.

In Jaipur, repolling is being held in wards 9, 18, 25 and 34.

According to the poll panel, complaints of technical glitches in EVMs at these polling stations were received during counting.

After examining reports from the respective district election officers and returning officers, the commission said it found that the number of votes that could not be displayed due to the glitches was higher than the margin between the leading candidate and the nearest rival in the respective wards.

It subsequently ordered repolling at the affected polling stations.

Only voters registered at the respective polling stations are eligible to cast their votes in the repoll.

Counting of votes polled during the repoll will be held at the designated centres from 8 am on September 17.