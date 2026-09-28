BJP leader Rajendra Rathore's son withdraws nomination for Rajasthan Cricket Association president

JAIPUR: Former minister and senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore’s son, Parakram Singh Rathore, has withdrawn his nomination for Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president on Monday, a day before voting.
Parakram's withdrawal ends the direct contest with Dhananjay Singh Khinwsar, son of Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinwsar. However, sons of several other BJP leaders remain in the fray for key posts.
The election has exposed divisions within the RCA and caused unease in the ruling BJP, with three groups active in the contest: those led by Dhananjay, Parakram and Brij Kishore Upadhyay.
Sources said Upadhyay’s panel has the backing of sections of the state government, while BJP leader and Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi has been involved with the panel during the nomination process.
Dhananjay is president of the Jodhpur Cricket Association, while Parakram heads the Churu Cricket Association. Both filed nominations for the RCA president’s post. Parakram’s withdrawal follows efforts to build consensus between the rival groups, but it remains unclear how candidates and voters who backed his panel will align ahead of the election.
The contest for other RCA posts also features BJP leaders' sons. Pawan Dilawar, whose father is Education Minister Madan Dilawar, has filed for vice-president, while Ashish Tiwari, son of Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, is contesting for treasurer. Mohit Yadav whose father is BJP MLA Jaswant Yadav, has filed nominations for secretary and vice-president.
According to sources, Dhananjay, Ashish and Mohit met BJP state president Madan Rathore on Sunday and expressed displeasure over reports that the party organisation had finalised a panel without informing them. During the meeting, they allegedly argued that being the sons of politicians should not disqualify anyone from holding a position in cricket administration.
The presence of candidates from several influential BJP families has also exposed the party to criticism over dynastic politics, an issue it frequently raises against the Congress and regional parties. Those backing the candidates, however, point to political families involved in cricket administration in other states.
Voting and counting for the RCA election, being held under the directions of the High Court, are scheduled for September 29. Parakram’s withdrawal has narrowed the presidential contest, while the composition of the remaining panels could still shape the outcome of the election.