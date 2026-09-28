BJP leader Rajendra Rathore's son withdraws nomination for Rajasthan Cricket Association president

JAIPUR: Former minister and senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore’s son, Parakram Singh Rathore, has withdrawn his nomination for Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president on Monday, a day before voting.

Parakram's withdrawal ends the direct contest with Dhananjay Singh Khinwsar, son of Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinwsar. However, sons of several other BJP leaders remain in the fray for key posts.

The election has exposed divisions within the RCA and caused unease in the ruling BJP, with three groups active in the contest: those led by Dhananjay, Parakram and Brij Kishore Upadhyay.

Sources said Upadhyay’s panel has the backing of sections of the state government, while BJP leader and Finance Commission Chairman Arun Chaturvedi has been involved with the panel during the nomination process.

Dhananjay is president of the Jodhpur Cricket Association, while Parakram heads the Churu Cricket Association. Both filed nominations for the RCA president’s post. Parakram’s withdrawal follows efforts to build consensus between the rival groups, but it remains unclear how candidates and voters who backed his panel will align ahead of the election.

The contest for other RCA posts also features BJP leaders' sons. Pawan Dilawar, whose father is Education Minister Madan Dilawar, has filed for vice-president, while Ashish Tiwari, son of Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, is contesting for treasurer. Mohit Yadav whose father is BJP MLA Jaswant Yadav, has filed nominations for secretary and vice-president.