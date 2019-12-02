Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC lets civil engineering student out on bail in double murder case to continue course at varisty

Though he was released on bail, the college management refused to permit him to pursue his education citing the Regulations 2017 of the varsity, affiliated to Anna University.

Published: 02nd December 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court enabled a civil engineering student from Thoothukudi continue his education after he was turned away from a college citing pendency of an FIR against him.

The facts of the case were that the petitioner, a 19-year-old student, was pursuing B.E. Civil Engineering in a private college, affiliated to Anna University, in Thoothukudi from 2017.

In September this year, when he was in his fifth semester, he was added as an accused in a double murder case.

Though he was released on bail, the college management refused to permit him to pursue his education citing the Regulations 2017 of the varsity.

Following this, the student approached the court seeking permission to continue his education and also to attend the semester exam.

Justice M Sundar, who heard the case, highlighted various judgments by the Supreme Court and other High Courts that stated that pendency of an FIR cannot be a bar for a student to get admitted in or continuing a course in which he or she had already secured admission.

He observed that the student should not be stigmatised over mere pendency of an FIR.

He directed the college administration and the varsity to permit the student to redo his fifth semester in June 2020 and also allow him to write semester examinations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Anna University College students on bail
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp