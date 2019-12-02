Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu flood emergencies: First response rescue team is ready

RB Udhayakumar said the Tamil Nadu government had already identified 4,399 flood-prone areas across the State.

Published: 02nd December 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management RB Udhayakumar said on Sunday that the first response rescue team of 21,597 trained volunteers, including 9152 women, is kept ready to tackle rain and flood-related emergencies.

The public need not panic as the State government is ready to carry out all measures. Besides, 8,527 members of the first response rescue team are being kept ready especially for rescuing livestock in case of need. He detailed the State government’s efforts to desilt water bodies thereby increasing their storage.

He said only four districts, including Perambalur, Karur and Vellore, received lower rainfall than normal while other districts in the State have received more rain than normal since October 16, when North-East monsoon commenced. He said the State government had already identified 4,399 flood-prone areas across the State. To monitor these areas, 619 multi-purpose teams have been constituted. They are closely monitoring the situation, he added.

