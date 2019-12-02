Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Notification of elections to rural local bodies today

DMK president MK Stalin said his party was ready to face the elections even if SEC issued the notification without completing delimitation.

Published: 02nd December 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy may notify elections to local bodies on Monday.
It is learnt that preparations are on to notify the polls in rural areas first. For urban areas, elections may be notified later.

Supreme Court has directed SEC to notify the elections to local bodies before December 13.  Already, DMK has filed a petition before the court seeking a directive to SEC to notify the elections only after completing legal formalities like delimitation, reservation and rotation process in the new districts.

Besides, the party also requested the court to hear its petition as an urgent one.  Apart from DMK, six individuals from the newly-created districts have also filed petitions.

DMK president MK Stalin said his party was ready to face the elections even if SEC issued the notification without completing delimitation.

Last time, elections to local bodies were scheduled to be held on October 17 and 19, 2016. However, Madras High Court quashed the two notifications following a petition from DMK. Since then, elections are getting postponed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu rural local bodies TN rural local bodies TN rural local bodies election Tamil Nadu rural local bodies election
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp