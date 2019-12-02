Tamil Nadu: Notification of elections to rural local bodies today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy may notify elections to local bodies on Monday.

It is learnt that preparations are on to notify the polls in rural areas first. For urban areas, elections may be notified later.

Supreme Court has directed SEC to notify the elections to local bodies before December 13. Already, DMK has filed a petition before the court seeking a directive to SEC to notify the elections only after completing legal formalities like delimitation, reservation and rotation process in the new districts.

Besides, the party also requested the court to hear its petition as an urgent one. Apart from DMK, six individuals from the newly-created districts have also filed petitions.

DMK president MK Stalin said his party was ready to face the elections even if SEC issued the notification without completing delimitation.

Last time, elections to local bodies were scheduled to be held on October 17 and 19, 2016. However, Madras High Court quashed the two notifications following a petition from DMK. Since then, elections are getting postponed.