Video taking down caste leaders' portraits from school goes viral, TN cops say it was taken out of context

DHARMAPURI: A video clip showing erasure of full-length portraits of BR Ambedkar and social activist E V Ramasamy (Periyar) from a compound wall of Anjehalli government school in Pennagaram sparked outrage on social media.

Taking exception to the act, Dalit communities sought action against those involved in the alleged desecration.

However, Pennagaram police said it was their decision to remove portraits of all personalities on the wall, adding that the roughly five-minute clip was taken out of context just to instigate unrest.

They said that portraits of all personalities including Mahatma Gandhi and APJ Abdul Kalam from the wall were removed to avoid a potential caste conflict, as there were demands to put up pictures of caste leaders and freedom fighters Muthuramalinga Devar and Theeran Chinnamalai.

A police inspector said while Ambedkar is seen as a national hero, not everyone sees him that way. He is also seen as a caste leader and we had no other alternative than to whitewash all the portraits.

Pennagarm Deputy Superintendent of Police Megahala said, "The video is taken out of context. It just shows one part of the video to spread unrest. The full video also shows the removal of portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and APJ Abdul Kalam. This video was intentionally cut and captions were neatly written to spread unrest."

There is no issue and soon action would be taken against the person who posted the video taken out of context, the officer told TNIE.

It was four months ago when the government school with support from an AIADMK functionary decided to paint walls of the school with pictures of eminent personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Subash Chandra Bose, Bharathiar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Abdul Kalam and poet Thiruvalluvar hoping to inspire children.

But, drifting from the original plan, portraits of Periyar and Ambedkar was put up after requests from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi functionaries.

After the news spread across the town, various caste Hindu members approached the school administration demanding the removal of the two portraits or to allot space for other caste leaders.

A VCK functionary Shaktivel told TNIE that it all started after Ambedkar's portrait was put up.

"Ambedkar framed the Indian constitution and the laws he framed holds good till today, He is a national hero and we approached the school only with this intention. But we did not expect a backlash," he said, adding that the school administration gave its assent for the portrait.