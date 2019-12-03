BJP cadre express disappointment over Arasakumar statements of DMK leader

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: BJP cadre in Pudukkottai and Tiruchy expressed disappointment over party vice president BT Arasakumar's praises of DMK leader M K Stalin during his speech at a marriage function in Pudukkottai on Sunday.

BT Arasakumar said that DMK Chief MK Stalin was a leader for all and he would soon claim the throne as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The party cadre demanded that he be removed from the party.

However, the BJP leader took to social media explaining his remarks. A post from his Facebook handle said, "When I am the Vice President of BJP, how will I wish DMK to come to power? People who do not like my popularity are trying to malign my image by publishing edited versions of my speech. If my speech has hurt cadre, I will accept the punishment given by the central leadership".

While he said that his speech was misinterpreted, cadre questioned his 'irresponsible manner' and said that his statement was an indirect way to tell DMK that he was ready to shift horses.

"How can such a senior leader speak in such a manner? He is just trying to tell the DMK that he is willing to move. There is no alternative understanding, such statement from a senior politician has taken the morale a beating", said SEL Kanagaraj, a senior functionary of BJP in Pudukkottai.

Cadre hoped that BJP at the Centre would take strict call and strip the senior politician of his position from the party.

A senior functionary of BJP in Tiruchy, said, "In spite of being in such a big position, the politician has showed his willingness to shift parties at a public event. He should be immediately discharged of his position to make sure the interest of the party is always put in the front. Any lesser punishment would mean a disappointment."