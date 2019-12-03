Gag order issued against Arasakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking serious note of the remarks made by senior functionary BT Arasakumar in Pudukottai on Sunday, the State unit of the BJP has issued gag order and requested the party high command to initiate action against him as he violated party’s discipline and decorum.

“Until the high command responds to the communication, Arasakumar is advised not to attend any function on behalf of the BJP and also from taking part in media debates,” said KS Narendran, State general secretary, said in a statement.

Arasakumar, one of the vice presidents of BJP Tamil Nadu unit on Sunday said “Stalin is the only fascinating leader I came across after MG Ramachandran. I am indebted to the movement (DMK). Time will come when Thalapathi (Stalin) will rise to the throne. We all will be happy at that moment. I had already wore the ‘karaivetti’ (dhoti striped with DMK colours). I will wear that at any time and there is no need for someone else to present DMK dhoti to me.”

Meanwhile, Arasakumar said his remarks about Stalin were unintentional and he was being quoted out of context. He said he would abide by whatever decision party would take.