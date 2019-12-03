Kannanaru floods crops in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Heavy rains resulted in breaching of Kannanaru near Madukkur on Monday. As a result, around 500 acres of paddy crops were inundated. As the river acts as a drain for many rivulets in Thanjavur and Pudukkottai, the water level in the stream increased by every passing hour.

Water entered villages such as Chokkanavur, Peiryakottai due to the breach of the Kannanaru bank at Periyakottai village near Kadanthangudi bed dam. Also, traffic at Pattukkottai-Muthupettai road was hit. Similarly, Vallam Vaari drain canal overflowed and inundated paddy fields in Vandayar Iruppu, Kattur, Karaimeendarkottai, Thurayundarkottai, Naikkankottai, Varvukkottai.