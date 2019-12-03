Palaniswami reviews monsoon situation, grants solatium to kin of 17 victims

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday reviewed the monsoon situation and directed officials to take immediate action to help affected people. Expressing grief over the death of 17 persons in Sikkadasampalayam Nadur village in Coimbatore district, the CM announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh each to the bereaved families. The CM is scheduled to visit Nadur on Tuesday afternoon, where he hand over the solatium.

CM Palaniswami also directed appropriate financial assistance be given to families of eight people who lost their lives due to heavy rains in different parts of the State from November 29 to Dec 1. Besides, assistance would be given to owners of 58 cattle, 1,305 huts and 465 tiled houses which were damaged during rains. Directing the agriculture department to provide input subsidy to farmers whose crops have been affected and to arrange insurance claims for crop damaged, the CM also asked the officials to extend the period of insurance claim for the affected farmers.

In Cuddalore district, 805 persons affected by rains have been given shelter in four relief camps. Similarly, 38 persons from Tirunelveli district and 73 persons in Thoothukudi district have been given shelter in relief camps.

Palaniswami also ordered the officials to keep ready electric tree-cutting equipment and the necessary manpower to cut and remove the trees fallen during the rainy season. Besides, electric motors should be kept ready for clearing stagnated water. The rescue team should also be kept ready with necessary equipment, he said.