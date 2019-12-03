Home States Tamil Nadu

Palaniswami reviews monsoon situation, grants solatium to kin of 17 victims

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday reviewed the monsoon situation and directed officials to take immediate action to help affected people.

Published: 03rd December 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and ministers during the review meeting on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday reviewed the monsoon situation and directed officials to take immediate action to help affected people. Expressing grief over the death of 17 persons in Sikkadasampalayam Nadur village in Coimbatore district, the CM announced a solatium of Rs 4 lakh each to the bereaved families. The CM is scheduled to visit Nadur on Tuesday afternoon, where he hand over the solatium.

CM Palaniswami also directed appropriate financial assistance be given to families of eight people who lost their lives due to heavy rains in different parts of the State from November 29 to Dec 1. Besides, assistance would be given to owners of 58 cattle, 1,305 huts and 465 tiled houses which were damaged during rains. Directing the agriculture department to provide input subsidy to farmers whose crops have been affected and to arrange insurance claims for crop damaged, the CM also asked the officials to extend the period of insurance claim for the affected farmers.

In Cuddalore district, 805 persons affected by rains have been given shelter in four relief camps. Similarly, 38 persons from Tirunelveli district and 73 persons in Thoothukudi district have been given shelter in relief camps.

Palaniswami also ordered the officials to keep ready electric tree-cutting equipment and the necessary manpower to cut and remove the trees fallen during the rainy season. Besides, electric motors should be kept ready for clearing stagnated water. The rescue team should also be kept ready with necessary equipment, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Heavy rains Chennai rains
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp