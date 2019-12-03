Stalin-praise leaves BJP cadre upset

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: BJP cadre in Pudukkottai and Tiruchy expressed disappointment over party vice president BT Arasakumar’s praises of DMK leader MK Stalin during his speech at a function in Pudukkottai on Sunday. BT Arasakumar said that DMK Chief MK Stalin was a leader for all and he would soon claim the throne as Chief Minister. The party cadre demanded that he be removed from the party.

However, the BJP leader took to social media explaining his remarks. A post from his Facebook page said, “People who do not like my popularity are trying to malign my image by publishing edited versions of my speech”.