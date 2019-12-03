Home States Tamil Nadu

Technology that links toll plazas, sends alerts to track vehicle movement in crimes

The event in Delhi was inaugurated by the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi.

Published: 03rd December 2019

File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be a feather in the cap for Tamil Nadu police, a project launched two weeks ago that links all toll plazas across the state has won recognition in the All India Police Science Congress held in Lucknow (AIPSC).

Developed by Sivaganga SP Rohith Nathan, in collaboration with WBC, a Karaikudi-based software company, and with technical assistance from his colleagues, ‘Tollscope’ links toll plazas across the state with Road Transport Organisation (RTO) and police criminal database from the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS).

Nathan stated, “RP Pawar, the director of National Crime Record Bureau, said that the technology can be implemented across the country.”

The event in Delhi was inaugurated by the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath also attended the event.

Around 13 papers from police and non-police sectors were selected to be presented in the meet among which ‘Tollscope’ from Tamil Nadu was also presented.

Nathan added, “Tollscope has successfully helped bridge the data-deficit gap in policing caused by globalisation of crime. If this is taken to the national stage, it will help eliminate crimes that involve vehicle movement across the country. Eleven tolls are already linked.”

