TNIE impact: Coimbatore school allocates space after reports of noon meal prepared in staircase

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After TNIE published a report on noon meal being prepared in the staircase in Saramedu Corporation Primary School in Karumbukadai, the School Education Department allocated separate space for cooking food.

The old noon meal centre in the school premises was temporarily renovated to allow the staff to cook food.

Similarly, the school authorities have been promised that a new noon meal centre and a compound wall would be constructed in the school through the local area development fund that is provided to Singanallur DMK MLA N Karthik.

Residents state that the renovated structure has issues like leaking ceiling and rat infestation and demanded a permanent fix.

Abdul Hakkim, a resident, said, "The school infrastructure must be upgraded to equip more students. Currently, students from different classes are made to sit in the same classroom due to space crunch."

He also urged the corporation to demolish the old noon meal centre and construct a new one at the earliest.

The education department officials said they would hasten the process.