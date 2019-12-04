Home States Tamil Nadu

Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander

Senior advisor says ‘discovery’ defies common sense as crash site will resemble a crater 

Published: 04th December 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: ISRO senior advisor Tapan Mishra has made sharp observations questioning NASA’s claim of locating the Vikram lander debris. In a Facebook post, Mishra sarcastically said that the ‘discovery’ defied common sense. “The lander with partially burnt fuel must have had a mass of 700-800 kg, similar to that of a sedan car or a small aircraft. And as per ISRO data, it was travelling at a speed of 534 km per second, speed of a jet aircraft.

With this impact like jet crash on lunar regolith, a very fine dust of 0.5m to 5-6m thick covering of lunar surface, I expected a great upheaval in the first impact site, spreading around 10m or more across. Almost like a small crater or dent. In fact the dust or debris could jump up much more than on earth, as lunar gravity is one sixth of that of earth. But surprisingly not a single change in dent one can see, except local brightness variation,” he said.

ALSO READ | Chennai engineer spotted Vikram lander debris months after crash landing, confirms NASA

“Also I expected, the unspent fuel would have got spilt on lunar surface and must have burnt a while as both fuel and oxidizer were present. This could have left a dark patch on lunar surface. But nothing like this is seen. Also I expected some debris left behind at the first impact site. But I could see none. Further all spacecraft components and structure elements are black painted. But looks like all the debris identified, are shiny. I thought they should appear dark,” he said. 

However, he placed a disclaimer stating that these were his personal views. Express’ efforts to contact ISRO Chairman K Sivan and Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) director S Somanath, the key man behind the Chandrayaan-3 project, were futile.  Sources told Express that NASA had informed ISRO of its findings on Vikram before going public. John Keller, deputy project scientist, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, said the space agency had taken time to interpret as well as make sure all stakeholders had an opportunity to comment before they announced the results, which implied it had informed ISRO beforehand. 

ALSO READ | Chennai techie over the moon after spotting Vikram lander

The truth will be out when Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter High Resolution Camera (OHRC), which has a ground resolution of 0.32 metres, scans the debris. NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has passed over the mission’s intended landing site, on a high plain near the south pole, several times since September. But initial analyses of the images did not reveal an obvious impact scar comparable to the Beresheet lander launched by Israel this year, which crashed in April. 

Stalin congratulates Shanmuga Subramanian
Chennai : DMK president MK Stalin congratulated the Chennai-based engineer, Shanmuga Subramanian, who first found the debris of the Vikram lander on the Moon’s surface. Stalin stated in his official twitter handle, “I commend Chennai-based programmer Shanmuga Subramanian who had used lunar images to trace #VikramLander on the Moon’s surface. Was also pleased to see confirmation and appreciation of this discovery by NASA and I wish Shanmuga Subramanian the very best.”

ISRO takes away ‘fished out’ satellite motor
Puducherry: Following the unusual catch that a group of fishermen in Puducherry had, of the ‘solid strap on motors’ used in the satellite launch vehicle PSLV-C47 on Monday, a team of scientists from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, took away the device that was lying ashore in public view. “The strap motor was used in the PSLV-C47 to launch Cartosat-3 satellite on November 27, from Sriharikota. Cartosat-3  is an advanced Indian Earth Observation satellite built and developed by ISRO, which will replace the IRS (Indian Remote Sensing) series. During the launch of the satellite, this spent-stage motor is programmed to fall into the sea,” ISRO scientists said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikram Lander NASA Chandrayaan 2 Chennai techie Shanmuga Subramanian
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp