DMK submits memorandum to PM Narendra Modi on 16 Tamil Nadu issues

The memorandum includes issues related to the 15th Finance Commission and release of central funds.

Published: 04th December 2019 06:53 PM

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) on Wednesday handed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi a memorandum on 16 issues calling it "crucial" for Tamil Nadu, and demanded immediate action.

The leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK President MK Stalin, raised issues such as an amendment in the constitution to restore Tamil Nadu's rights, National Entrance and Eligibility Test (NEET) and inter-state river issues - which comprises issues of Mekedatu Dam, Mullaperiyar Dam and the south Pennaiyar schemes.

The memorandum mentions the New Education Policy, 2019 in which the DMK raised 5.90 per cent reservation issue for locals in jobs in Central government offices in the state.

Besides, increase of Other Backward Class (OBC) reservation to 50 per cent, expediting the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project, establishment of new desalination plants, inter-linking of rivers, importance of the Tamil language, stopping privatisation of the Salem steel plant, dropping anti-farmer projects, passing the Women Reservation Bill, and protection of Eelam Tamils and their rights were among the other issues noted in the memorandum.

The memorandum also includes issues related to the 15th Finance Commission and release of central funds.

In his appeal to the Prime Minister through the memorandum, Stalin said: "I, earnestly, appeal to you to kindly consider the demands positively and protect the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu, in the spirit of cooperative federalism."

