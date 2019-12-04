Major fire breaks out at Pugalur power sub-station

By Express News Service

KARUR: A major fire broke out at Pugalur power sub-station near TNPL factory in Karur on Tuesday. One of the three 100 MA autotransformers at the sub-station was up in flames. Owing to this, power supply to 16 power sub-stations in Karur, Erode, Tiruchy, Namakkal and Dindugal districts was interrupted. Dark billows of smoke, which rose up to a great height, was spotted by people far away. On information, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue department officials rushed to the spot and started dousing the fire. Later, fire fighters from TNPL and BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited) too joined. A total of 55 fire fighters were pressed in.

District collector T Anbalagan along with Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Department Central Zone Deputy Director Meenakshi and RDO Santhiya went the spot and inspected the operations. Addressing media persons, Anbalagan appreciated the fire fighters for putting out the massive fire quickly. He said that the situation is under control and the technical team will identity the cause for the fire to prevent any such mishap in the future. “Uninterrupted power supply has been arranged in hospitals and educational institutions. TNEB officials will inspect an alternate and additional autotransformer at the sub-station,” he said.

Karur Divisional Officer K G Vivekananthan, Tiruchy Divisional Officer P Pulugandi, Assistant Divisional Officer Ganesan, Karur Fire and Rescue station officers Thirumurugan, Vijayakumar and TNEB Executive Engineer Senthamari were also present during the inspection.