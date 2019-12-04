MK Alagiri’s plea on holding disproportionate assets transferred

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court transferred a petition filed by former Union minister MK Alagiri seeking direction to quash proceedings initiated against him for hiding asset details in his nomination form during the 2009 general election in Tamil Nadu.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira directed the Registry to place the petition before the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court for deciding whether the matter should be heard by a division bench. In 2013, one S Jagannathan had filed a plaint that Alagiri had deliberately not mentioned details of immovable property in his nomination form in the 2009 election.