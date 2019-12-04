Prime suspect in Coimbatore gangrape case surrenders

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The suspected prime accused in the 17-year-old girl rape case on Tuesday reportedly surrendered before the Coimbatore district court and was sent to judicial custody for 15 days. The person, identified as P Manikandan (30) from Seeranaickenpalayam, surrendered before the Mahila and Special court for Juvenile Cases to evade police arrest. It must be noted that four special teams were formed to catch those related to the case who were absconding.

Sessions Judge J Radhika ordered to lodge him at the central prison under judicial custody for 15 days till December 17. The police department said they had taken efforts to catch him before he entered the court premises. Manikandan’s family members said that he had intended to become a police officer but dropped the plans after he was involved in an assault case a few years ago.

“Manikandan went along with seven members to the park. He slapped the girl and asked her to leave the place keeping in mind her safety. Him slapping could have led the girl to raise such an allegation against him. He only slapped the girl with an intention to save her. But he is now been framed as the prime accused,” said members of his family. Moreover, they said that police threatened the family and demanded that we hand him over for inquiry. “We brought him to the court to surrender instead,” they said.

On November 26, the girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by a gang of eight men at a park in Iswarya Nagar.