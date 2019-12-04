Thieves rob farmer of 350 kg of shallots worth Rs 42,000

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A small onion farmer in Kuthanur village in Perambalur was reduced to tears after thieves made off with 350 kg of “precious shallots” worth Rs 42,000.K Muthukrishnan (40) had ploughed his three-acre land for shallot cultivation and bought seeds from Chathiramani village.

“Last week, I purchased 1,000 kg of shallots at a cost of Rs 1 lakh. It has been raining for the past few days and I have been waiting to sow. I kept the shallots in sacks in my field and covered them. This morning, I found six bags stolen. The remaining bags were open and the shallots scattered all over,” he said. A complaint was lodged.