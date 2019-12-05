Burglar assaults transgender activist in Thoothukudi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Police are on the lookout for a 35-year-old daily-wage labourer for allegedly attacking a transgender social activist.

The 43-year-old activist Jeevan is the project director of Positive People Society and the president of the transgender community in Thoothukudi. Sources said that Jeevan, along with her elderly mother, was residing at Kathirvel Nagar.

On Monday, the daily-wage labourer, P Mudugadoss (35) of Kokoor, trespassed into Jeevan's house in an inebriated condition and attempted to steal valuables.

As she resisted, he allegedly attacked her using a sharp weapon. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Thoothukudi Medical College and Hospital, and was later shifted to the general ward, added the sources.

Based on a complaint from her, the SIPCOT police registered a case against the suspect under Sections 294(b), 307 and 506(ii) of the IPC on the charges of uttering obscene words, attempting to murder and giving criminal intimidation.

The suspect is a history-sheeter and more than five cases are pending against him at several police stations in Thoothukudi.