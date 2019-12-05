Coimbatore gangrape case: Another suspect surrenders

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: One week after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a six-member gang in Seeranaickenpalayam, the rest of the persons who were absconding, surrendered on Wednesday.

After arresting four members who were allegedly involved in the incident immediately after a complaint was made by the victim, the police could not find the rest. Three special teams were formed to nab them.

Meanwhile, one of the prime suspects, Manikandan, surrendered before the Mahila court on Tuesday. He was put under judicial remand for 15 days.

On Wednesday, another prime suspect Karthik (30) of Thillai Nagar near Vadavalli surrendered before the police at RS Puram. The police said the person came to the police station along with his advocate. After the interrogation, he will be produced before a court and sent to prison.

Police sources said Karthik has a case pending against him with the Vadavalli police. Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang that allegedly raped the girl in front of her boyfriend on November 26 was led by Karthik and Manikandan, stated the police.