Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore gangrape case: Another suspect surrenders

One week after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a six-member gang in Seeranaickenpalayam, the rest of the persons who were absconding, surrendered on Wednesday.

Published: 05th December 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: One week after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a six-member gang in Seeranaickenpalayam, the rest of the persons who were absconding, surrendered on Wednesday.

After arresting four members who were allegedly involved in the incident immediately after a complaint was made by the victim, the police could not find the rest. Three special teams were formed to nab them.
Meanwhile, one of the prime suspects, Manikandan, surrendered before the Mahila court on Tuesday. He was put under judicial remand for 15 days.

On Wednesday, another prime suspect Karthik (30) of Thillai Nagar near Vadavalli surrendered before the police at RS Puram. The police said the person came to the police station along with his advocate. After the interrogation, he will be produced before a court and sent to prison.

Police sources said Karthik has a case pending against him with the Vadavalli police. Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang that allegedly raped the girl in front of her boyfriend on November 26 was led by Karthik and Manikandan, stated the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore Gangrape
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp