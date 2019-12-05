Home States Tamil Nadu

Hindi, French courses optional: Minister Pandiarajan

Minister rubbishes DMK claims over int’l Tamil studies institute

K Pandiarajan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rubbishing the DMK’s allegation that the Tamil Development Department was gradually turning into ‘Tamil Annihilation Department’, the minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan, on Wednesday clarified that the Hindi and French courses were optional and not compulsory.

The DMK’s recent tirade was directed against the launch of training classes for Hindi in the International Institute of Tamil Studies (IITS). Pandiarajan said the Hindi and French courses were optional and not compulsory. Besides, these languages were chosen by the students themselves and if they opt for any other Indian language in the coming years, the institute would not have any hesitation to offer a different language.  

Addressing a press conference at the IITS, the minister said all the 101 research students had opted for Hindi and French language training. Just by learning these languages, Tamil would not get weakened.

“Annually, Hindi classes are offered only for 100 hours — ie, two hours per week. As such, trying to give the impression that instead of promoting Tamil, Hindi is being projected, is nothing but ignorance. Actually, the training in Hindi and French languages was started in 2014 and recently, it was announced in the State Assembly too,” Pandiarajan said, referring to the statement of former School Education Minister Thangam Thennarasu.   

Listing the measures taken for the growth of Tamil language by the successive AIADMK regimes, the minister said across the country and in many countries, Tamil Valar Mandrams were being established in 1,000 places. Sorkuvai project for coining new words, was gaining momentum every day. None of such initiatives were taken during the previous DMK regime but the DMK was only making empty rhetoric about its efforts for the development of Tamil language.   

The minister also alleged that the DMK was hiring ‘cyber coolies’ to troll him in social media as well as to make phone calls to abuse him. He said complaints have been lodged with cybercrime and the ‘cyber coolies’ would be arrested.

Plans afoot for next World Tamil conference
Pandiarajan on Wednesday also announced that three cities in the State — Salem, Kovai and Trichy — were being considered for holding the next World Tamil Conference. The meet would be held in December 2020 or in January and February, 2021, in one of the above.

“This meeting has already been held in Chennai, Madurai and Thanjavur. Our intention is to hold it in Kongu region this time. It is being organised by the International Association for Tamil Research (IATR). This meet will take place not in a political background but will be organised as an effort to develop Tamil language. As per the practice, the conference should be notified one year ahead as research scholars organise themselves for this meet,” Pandiarajan told reporters here.

‘Tamil Valar Mandrams set up’
Listing the measures taken for the growth of Tamil language by the successive AIADMK regimes, the minister said across the country and in many countries, Tamil Valar Mandrams were being established in 1,000 places. Sorkuvai project for coining new words, was gaining momentum every day

