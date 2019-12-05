No-salary-December for Madurai Kamaraj University lecturers?

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The 52 guest lecturers working at the Madurai Kamaraj University College were in for a rude shock after the college management informed them that they would not be receiving their November month's salary.

One of them said, "The college principal told me that guest lecturers would not be paid for the months of May and November. Interestingly, guest lecturers working in MKU Constituent Colleges have received November month's salary; so did those appointed last academic year and before," he said.

Replying to the allegation, Principal of MKU College N George said that, as per a notification issued by the MKU, guest lecturers' appointment was only for the odd semester of academic year 2019-2020, and that they would not receive salaries for the months of November and May.

"This was clearly mentioned in the notification," he said.

However, there was no such information in the guest faculty walk-in-interview advertisement issued by the MKU in June this year.

The guest lecturer told TNIE that they were deputed to invigilation duty in November as it was the semester examination month. The college paid them Rs 100 per examination whereas other universities like Bharthidasan University and MS University paid Rs 150 as remuneration to their guest lecturers.

"This denial of salary has pushed us into a corner. We don't know how we will survive this month. Rent, children's school fees, day-to-day expenses, all have to be met with the Rs 15,000 that we draw every month," he lamented and requested MKU Vice-Chancellor to look into the issue.

Earlier this year, the MKU recruited guest lecturers, who qualified either the National Eligibility Test (NET), the State Eligibility Test (SET) or held a PhD in the respective subjects, for its constituent colleges in Sattur, Thirumangalam, Vedasandur, Aruppukottai, and for MKU College. They receive a consolidated salary of Rs 15,000 a month.