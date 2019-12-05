Home States Tamil Nadu

Srirangam GH becomes Tiruchy's first govt hospital to receive NQAS certification

Public Health Centres in Inamkulathur and Pettavaithalai have also received quality certification. 

Srirangam General Hospital | EPS

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a huge boost to health care sector in the district, the Srirangam General Hospital (GH) and Public Health Centres (PHC) in Inamkulathur and Pettavaithalai have received quality certification under National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS).

Srirangam GH was assessed by a two-member team of empanelled external assessors from May 10 to May 12. The institution scored 88.2 per cent as per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare report. It is the first government hospital in Tiruchy district to receive NQAS certification. With this, the hospital would receive Rs 10.5 lakh per year for three years. (Rs 10,000/bed. The GH has 105 beds.).

As per Health department officials, 40 per cent of the money would be utilised for infrastructure development, 40 per cent for consumables and the remaining 20 per cent for employees.

The PHCs in Inamkulathur and Pettavaithalai were assessed from 25 July to 27 July. They are the first PHCs in the district to receive this certification. They would each receive Rs 3 lakh per year for the next three years.

“We are now planning to apply for certification for seven more PHCs in a phased manner. Each PHC has to go through internal, State and external assessment to get this certification,” said Dr Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchy.

Health department officials said the internal assessment is followed by peer assessment by teams within the State. Only if a hospital or PHC scores 70 out of 100 in this, does the national application process begin. The certification checks all departments in a hospital, including wards, labs, food, laundry etc.

External assessors speak to staff members and patients individually to assess the hospital. The certification is valid for three years, after which assessment would be carried out again. Dr. Gopinath, Joint Director of Health, Tiruchy said they would be applying for certification for Manapparai GH in the next three months, which is already Labour Room Quality (Laqshya)-certified.

