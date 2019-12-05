Home States Tamil Nadu

'Superfine' quality onions sold at Rs 180 per kg leaves Madurai locals in tears

People who earlier used to buy 5 kg of onions, now buy only 2 kg of onions, which has affected onion traders the most.

Published: 05th December 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Onion price rise

Onion prices have been on the rise across the country. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By ANI

MADURAI: The price of onions has drastically increased in markets across Madurai, which has caused severe concerns among citizens.

Speaking to ANI, Shanmuga Priyam, an onion trader, said: "The good quality onions, which are also known as superfine quality onions, are being sold at Rs 180 per kg. The second qualities of onions are being sold at Rs 120-130 per kg."

He further stated that people who earlier used to buy 5 kg of onions, now buy only 2 kg of onions, which has affected onion traders the most.

"We do not know how long this price hike will continue," he said.

A consumer, Ramjan, stated that the high price of onions has severely affected the lower class people.

"They were once sold at Rs 10 per kg, but now they are being sold at Rs 130 per kg. All over food preparations require onions. Now it has become a vegetable that can be kept in a showcase. Even rich people are unable to afford it, how can poor people like us be able to afford it?" she said.

The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country, which has even sparked protests among the people. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion Price Rise Madurai markets
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp