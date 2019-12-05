VK Sasikala, others receive Thanjavur Corporation's notice 

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: City corporation has issued notices to owners and residents of four dilapidated buildings, including one belonging to Sasikala Natarajan, who is in Bengaluru prison.

According to sources, after a survey of dilapidated buildings in the city, notices were served as the four buildings posed a threat to their residents and passers-by. Besides Sasikala, who is named as managing partner in the notice, the present occupant of the building - J Manohar - was also issued a notice.

The building is located on Mission High School Road, Manambuchavady. The notice issued two-and-a-half months ago pointed out the building poses a danger to its residents and students of a nearby school who pass by the structure.

As there was no action from Sasikala’s side, corporation officials on Wednesday pasted a notice on the outside wall asking people to avoid residing in or entering the building. The other dilapidated buildings are near Sivaganga Garden, on Vijayamandapa Street and on Ramasamy Pettai Street in the city.