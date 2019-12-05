Home States Tamil Nadu

Wall at Nadur was built to promote caste: Rights activists

Activists demand to book accused under SC/ST Act and take action against police, revenue officials concerned

Published: 05th December 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

caste caste violence casteism dalit

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Civil and Human rights activists who reviewed the area where a compound wall collapsed on houses in Mettupalayam, claimed that the wall was built with a caste motive.

The team comprising members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, May 17, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, Athi Tamizhar Peravai, People’s Watch, Evidence, and Witness Justice held the review from Tuesday.

“The Section 8 of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act defines that if it is proved that the offence committed was a sequel to any existing dispute regarding land or any other matter, it shall be presumed that the offence was committed in furtherance of the common intention or in prosecution of the common object. In other words, it becomes a caste-related dispute. In this incident, the owner built the wall with caste motive despite opposition from the Dalits,” Evidence founder Kathir told reporters on Wednesday.

He said Collector K Rajamani and Coimbatore SP should be punished for suppressing a peaceful protest held by social organisations following the incident.

‘Unruly police’
The team also demanded that a case be registered on DSP Mani (Periyanaickenpalayam) for abusing the relatives on the basis of caste. “Though the incident was captured on video, SP Sujith Kumar denied that it happened,” said E Ashivatham of  People’s watch.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore Caste discrimination
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp