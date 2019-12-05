Wall at Nadur was built to promote caste: Rights activists

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Civil and Human rights activists who reviewed the area where a compound wall collapsed on houses in Mettupalayam, claimed that the wall was built with a caste motive.

The team comprising members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, May 17, Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, Athi Tamizhar Peravai, People’s Watch, Evidence, and Witness Justice held the review from Tuesday.

“The Section 8 of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act defines that if it is proved that the offence committed was a sequel to any existing dispute regarding land or any other matter, it shall be presumed that the offence was committed in furtherance of the common intention or in prosecution of the common object. In other words, it becomes a caste-related dispute. In this incident, the owner built the wall with caste motive despite opposition from the Dalits,” Evidence founder Kathir told reporters on Wednesday.



He said Collector K Rajamani and Coimbatore SP should be punished for suppressing a peaceful protest held by social organisations following the incident.

‘Unruly police’

The team also demanded that a case be registered on DSP Mani (Periyanaickenpalayam) for abusing the relatives on the basis of caste. “Though the incident was captured on video, SP Sujith Kumar denied that it happened,” said E Ashivatham of People’s watch.