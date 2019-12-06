Two students suffer acid burns in lab accident

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Two students of a government-aided higher secondary school sustained burns when acid spilled from a bottle they were carrying while cleaning up the chemistry lab. The students were admitted to a private hospital before being referred to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

According to one of the victims, some students of class VII of the Good Shepherd Higher School at Edayarkadu near Palayakayal were instructed by their teachers to clean a chemistry lab up.

When the students were carrying apparatus and glass bottles with concentrate chemical contents, they were pushed from the behind and the chemical contents spilled over the other, he said.

As one of the victims sustained burns on his left hand and the other on his legs, the school management rushed them to a nearby private hospital. Later, the duo was shifted to Thoothukudi government medical college hospital for higher treatment.

Theivakumar, father of one of the victims, lodged a complaint with Sawyerpuram police station seeking action against the teacher. However, FIR had not been filed. When asked, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Gnanagowri said that the District Education Officer has been appointed to inquire into the incident, she added.