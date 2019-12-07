Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 400 members of Tamil Nadu Muslim group arrested for protests on Ayodhya verdict

Similarly, SDPI held a demonstration in the city and 525 were arrested and lodged in a private wedding hall.

Published: 07th December 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

TMMK cadre raising slogans on the eve of Babri Masjid demolition’s anniversary in Tiruchy on Friday | M K Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amid heavy police deployment, over 400 cadre belonging to Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) staged a demonstration on Friday in Tiruchy against the Supreme Court order on the Babri Masjid demolition. Raising slogans that December 6 is a black day in Indian history, TMMK cadre demanded a reconsideration of the Supreme Court order which awarded the disputed territory in Ayodhya for construction of the Ram temple.  “It is a place which belonged to Muslims.

There was a proper mosque built in the area, how can they place Hindu idols inside it and claim its the birthplace of Ram? Even the ASI gave no confirmation what was below was a Hindu structure,” said a protester. With the protest being held without the permission of police, all cadre involved in the demonstration were arrested. As a precaution, police also deployed several officers on the roads and buildings and brought in riot control water tankers.

“Apart from re-consideration, we also want the court to arrest the people who were responsible for the demolition. Justice needs to be served and the court should respect the religious sentiments of the minority,” added the protester. TMMK also demanded punishment for the building owner who raised the wall which killed 17 people in  Mettupalayam and for the government to take necessary action to safeguard the lives of women and children in the country.

Similarly, SDPI held a demonstration in the city and 525 were arrested and lodged in a private wedding hall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam Ayodhya verdict Supreme Court Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp