Over 400 members of Tamil Nadu Muslim group arrested for protests on Ayodhya verdict

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amid heavy police deployment, over 400 cadre belonging to Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) staged a demonstration on Friday in Tiruchy against the Supreme Court order on the Babri Masjid demolition. Raising slogans that December 6 is a black day in Indian history, TMMK cadre demanded a reconsideration of the Supreme Court order which awarded the disputed territory in Ayodhya for construction of the Ram temple. “It is a place which belonged to Muslims.

There was a proper mosque built in the area, how can they place Hindu idols inside it and claim its the birthplace of Ram? Even the ASI gave no confirmation what was below was a Hindu structure,” said a protester. With the protest being held without the permission of police, all cadre involved in the demonstration were arrested. As a precaution, police also deployed several officers on the roads and buildings and brought in riot control water tankers.

“Apart from re-consideration, we also want the court to arrest the people who were responsible for the demolition. Justice needs to be served and the court should respect the religious sentiments of the minority,” added the protester. TMMK also demanded punishment for the building owner who raised the wall which killed 17 people in Mettupalayam and for the government to take necessary action to safeguard the lives of women and children in the country.



Similarly, SDPI held a demonstration in the city and 525 were arrested and lodged in a private wedding hall.