AMMK is now a registered state party

CHENNAI: Election Commission has recognised Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) as a registered political party with TTV Dhinakaran as general secretary and P Vetrivel, treasurer. The post of president remains vacant.

Already, AMMK leaders have said the president post has been reserved for VK Sasikala. Raja Senthoor Pandian, senior counsel for AMMK, confirmed this.

He told Express the EC had issued an order recognising AMMK on December 6. He said EC had recognised AMMK setting aside AIADMK’s objections.