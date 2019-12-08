Home States Tamil Nadu

Investors cheated in cryptocurrency scam in Erode

The Gobichettipalayam Police would be filing an FIR after a preliminary inquiry.

Published: 08th December 2019 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

Bitcoins, cryptocurrency

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

ERODE: A complaint was filed with the Gobichettipalayam police against a Udumalpet-based couple and their three aides, for reportedly cheating investors and indulging in a cryptocurrency scam.

A resident of Modachur, Gangadharan, mentioned in his complaint that Rajdurai and Swetha from Udumalpet and their accomplices -- Rajkumar, Kutty Mani and Rajkumar -- cheated him on the pretext of running an online venture.

He said that the couple visited him in Gobichettipalayam in March and convinced him to invest money in their online venture -- a shopping app to buy home appliances. Falling into  the trap, Gangadharan invested `2,80,000. The couple promised him to pay `20,000 commission every month to him.

However, the payment stopped after four months, and when Gangadharan enquired, all the five threatened to kill him.

Upon researching about the company, Gangadharan found out that it was bogus, and, Rajdurai and his team had reportedly pooled money from public and was investing them in the banned cryptocurrencies.
Gangadharan and the other investors like him requested the police to take immediate action against the couple and their aides and retrieve their money.

The Gobichettipalayam Police would be filing an FIR after a preliminary inquiry.

How the trap
Gangadharan said that the couple visited him in Gobichettipalayam in March and convinced him to invest money in their online venture -- a shopping app to buy home appliances

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cryptocurrency Scam
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp