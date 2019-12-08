Investors cheated in cryptocurrency scam in Erode

By Express News Service

ERODE: A complaint was filed with the Gobichettipalayam police against a Udumalpet-based couple and their three aides, for reportedly cheating investors and indulging in a cryptocurrency scam.



A resident of Modachur, Gangadharan, mentioned in his complaint that Rajdurai and Swetha from Udumalpet and their accomplices -- Rajkumar, Kutty Mani and Rajkumar -- cheated him on the pretext of running an online venture.



He said that the couple visited him in Gobichettipalayam in March and convinced him to invest money in their online venture -- a shopping app to buy home appliances. Falling into the trap, Gangadharan invested `2,80,000. The couple promised him to pay `20,000 commission every month to him.



However, the payment stopped after four months, and when Gangadharan enquired, all the five threatened to kill him.



Upon researching about the company, Gangadharan found out that it was bogus, and, Rajdurai and his team had reportedly pooled money from public and was investing them in the banned cryptocurrencies.

Gangadharan and the other investors like him requested the police to take immediate action against the couple and their aides and retrieve their money.



The Gobichettipalayam Police would be filing an FIR after a preliminary inquiry.

