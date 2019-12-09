Chief educational officers yet to be appointed in new Tamil Nadu districts

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

CHENNAI: Even as the State government has appointed collectors and other revenue officers for the new districts, it is yet to appoint chief educational officers (CEOs).

As public exams are approaching, lower level education department officials say the CEOs should be appointed quickly. “As the board exams are approaching, education officials have to start planning various things well ahead of it. We have to delegate examination duties, collect relevant information from students, design logistics for examination centres and account for special needs, among other things,” said a district education officer in one of the new districts, on condition of anonymity.

He said without a clear picture of who to report to, planning jurisdictional work is chaotic. “There are at least 1,500 schools in each of the new districts. Planning logistics for the exam and other work will become easier, only after the appointment of CEOs, “ he said. Each district comprises about four or five educational districts. Currently, lower-level officials continue to report to their previous CEOs.

Speaking to Express, a School Education Department official said the government will have to appoint new officers in these districts soon. “However, it may be possible only after the local body polls,” the source said.

Another district education officer argued that lower level officials will be too crunched for time, if the appointments are made after the local body polls as the third term would have already begun by then. “If the government issues an order before the end of the year, it will be easier to plan and streamline work and data,” the officer said.

